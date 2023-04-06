‘Profound implications… ’: NATO chief issues open warning to China for allying with Russia

Brussels: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned China to halt its “growing alignment” with Russia, saying any lethal aid by Beijing to Moscow during the ongoing Ukraine war would be a “historic mistake with profound implications.”

The comments were made by Stoltenberg after the conclusion of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

‘China echoes Russian propaganda’

The NATO Secretary General sounded the alarm over growing bonhomie between Russia and People’s Republic and insisted that Beijing could soon offer military aid including lethal weapons to Moscow despite its persistent confirmation that it has no plans to do so.

“China refuses to condemn Russia’s aggression… It echoes Russian propaganda and it props up Russia’s economy,” claimed Stoltenberg.

“Allies have been clear that any provision of lethal aid by China to Russia would be a historic mistake, with profound implications,” he added.

The NATO chief also said that China and Russia are also stepping up their joint military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

He further said, “At a time when Beijing and Moscow are pushing back against the rules-based international order, it is even more important that we continue to stand together. As NATO Allies. And with like-minded partners.”

Though Stoltenberg did not elaborate on the “implications,” Washington has already threatened to respond to Beijing’s military aid for Russia. The US has imposed sanctions on a Chinese company which it says has provided satellite imagery in support of Russian mercenary forces fighting in Ukraine.

Is China supplying weapons to Russia?

China has repeatedly denied it intends to supply weapons to Russia, insisting it is “completely objective” toward the conflict. Beijing has also accused US officials of spreading “disinformation” on the matter.

Also, Russia has denied reports that it requested military equipment from China.

China is the world’s fourth largest arms exporter and it has been expanding its military production capabilities.

“China’s weapons are getting more advanced… Its drones, for example, are one area that Russia would be very interested in,” a report by BBC quoted Siemon Wezeman from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute as saying.

Meanwhile, the US claims that Chinese firms have already provided “non-lethal support” to Russia, and that it has new information suggesting Beijing could soon provide “lethal support”.

The report further quoted an expert in economic sanctions at the International Institute of Strategic Studies, Maria Shagina, saying: “China has not overtly supplied Russia with weapons but may be secretly selling it hi-tech products which could be used for military purposes.”

“Some Chinese companies are also supplying civilian drones, exploiting the grey space between military and civilian purposes,” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.