A vehicle bomb has reportedly injured a well-known Russian author and pro-war blogger.

According to reports, after the incident in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Zakhar Prilepin, a fervent supporter of the Ukraine war, was still alive, but his driver perished.

According to the interior ministry, a suspect was detained in connection with the assault.

It happens a month after Vladlen Tatarsky, another pro-Kremlin blogger, lost his life in a bombing at a café in St. Petersburg.

The suspect was apprehended in Nizhny Novgorod, according to the interior ministry, less than two hours after the attack on Saturday was initially reported.

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod, Gleb Nikitin, stated: “Law enforcement officials are currently looking into the incident’s circumstances and causes. Zakhar’s fine”.

According to reports, the explosion happened some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the town of Bor on a lonely road. The blogger reportedly fractured many bones and sustained a concussion, according to state media.

One of the most well-known novelists in Russia, the 47-year-old is known for his engagement in Russian ultranationalist politics.

He has acknowledged fighting alongside pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. He was a veteran of Russia’s brutal battles in Chechnya in the 1990s.

He demanded that “Kyiv return to Russia.” A group Prilepin formed last year urged authorities to “purge the cultural space” of everyone who opposed the conflict.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, refrained from commenting on the purported bombing until the inquiry was finished.

However, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, attempted to pin the attack on the US and the UK.

She claimed on Telegram that “the fact has come to pass: Washington and Nato fed another global terrorist cell, the Kiev regime.” We supplicate for Zakhar.

The assault is the most recent to target prominent backers of President Putin’s conflict in Ukraine.

Last month, Vladlen Tatarsky passed away. In a video posted last year, the blogger, who had been covering the conflict in

Following the release of a video that was allegedly taped under duress and in which activist Darya Trepova, 26, admitted carrying a figurine to the café that later exploded, she was later detained and charged with terrorism.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.