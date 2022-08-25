Princess Diana's customised Ford Escort goes under hammer, priced at whopping Rs 94 lakh

The RS Turbo Series 1 Escort, one of 130 lots going up for sale on Saturday, was owned by Princess Diana between 1985 and 1988

New Delhi: An RS Turbo Series 1 Escort, which once belonged to Princess Diana has been put on the market for auction. The late Princess Diana died, aged 36, in 1997, when the limousine in which she was a passenger crashed in a Paris tunnel as it was speeding away from paparazzi chasing it on motorbikes.

Always a popular royal figure amongst media and commoners, it is not surprising that anything associated with the late princess has generated immense interest from all quarters over the years.

The same goes for the unique black Ford Escort driven by the late princess in the 1980s that is due for auction this weekend at Britain’s Silverstone racing circuit.

According to a report by Channel News Asia, the RS Turbo Series 1 Escort, one of 130 lots going up for sale on Saturday, was owned by Princess Diana between 1985 and 1988. Notably, this particular variant of the car is the only example of the model made in black, according to Silverstone auctions. The car is expected to fetch $118,000 or approximately Rs 94 lakhs.

The report adds that the RS Turbo Series 1 was usually made in white, but the royal family police guard asked for Diana’s variant to be made in black for discretion.

In an interaction with Reuters Arwel Richards, Classic Car Specialist at Silverstone Auctions revealed that it was actually a “very brave choice” for Princess Diana to drive the vehicle, which was just around 40,000 km on the clock.

The auction will also see a 1973 Corniche that was owned by Bee Gee Maurice Givv and a 1973 Rover P5 that used to drive former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during the 1979 election to meet queen Elizabeth.

