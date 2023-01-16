Prince William’s reaction as fan pointed out his twinning outfit with Princess Kate is all hearts

Over the past few months, the British Royal Family has constantly made the headlines. It won’t be wrong to say that after Prince Harry’s explosive biography Spare hit the stores, the time has been quite turbulent for the Royal family. However, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton didn’t appear to let any of those controversies affect their royal duties and made their first public appearance after the book release by visiting the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Now, amidst this turbulent period, a light-hearted video has been making rounds on the internet. In the video, the Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen laughing as a fan pointed out that the Royal couple seems to be twinning each other. The video has truly taken the internet by storm as history holds the evidence that royal family enthusiasts have been starkly divided about Prince William and his wife Kate or Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The now-viral video was shared by one such Royal family enthusiast on Twitter. In the video, Prince William and Princess Kate can be seen interacting with a woman, presumably a medical worker at the hospital, amidst a legion of people surrounding the venue. The video opens by showing the woman greeting the Princess of Wales as they shake hands. After greeting, the woman can be heard complimenting the Princess that she looks “beautiful.” Listening to the compliment, the Princess responded with Thank You, and next the woman can be seen pointing to Prince William and saying that the couple is “matching.” Following this, the Duke of Cambridge while agreeing with the woman was seen poking fun at their ensemble saying, “Yes I know. There’s a slightly alike wardrobe going on this morning.” After the woman pointed out their “coordinated” outfits, Prince William can be seen laughing. He said, “Yes, exactly.”

While sharing the post, the user wrote in the caption, “When The Princess of Wales gets told she looks beautiful and that she and Prince William are matching. Just look at William’s face as he adores his wife.”

When The Princess of Wales gets told she looks beautiful and that she and Prince William are matching 😍 Just look at William’s face as he adores his wife 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Of5409f9Cp — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) January 12, 2023



Sporting her usual formal look, Princess Kate donned a black and dark green checkerboard trench coat atop a navy blue dress. Kate completed her look with a black belt and bag. Prince William on the other hand opted for a navy jacket and pants and paired them with a green sweater.

Hi Merseyside 👋 pic.twitter.com/wSAYBPu0XC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 12, 2023



Needless to say, the comments section of the post is flooded with fans expressing their thoughts. One user commented, “I love seeing the royal family getting on with all the important work they do. This is what makes the royals popular; it is the bright light they shine on important causes.”

I love seeing the royal family getting on with all the important work they do. This is what makes the royals popular it is the bright light they shine on important causes. — Royal Tea With Brittany (@brittanygadoury) January 12, 2023



Another commented, “I so adore her.”

I so adore her — Xenon_xe77 (@RBMK_Reactors) January 12, 2023



A third wrote, “I love they’re always matching lately.”

I love they’re always matching lately 💚💙 — Demetra 🍁 (@DemetraAutumn) January 12, 2023



So far, the video has been played more than 2.9 lakh times and has garnered over 6,000 likes.

