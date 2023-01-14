Prince Harry’s highly controversial book ‘Spare’ is full of startling revelations. The book has been making headlines ever since it was announced and the release of the memoir has only added fuel to the fire. One startling detail that Prince Harry revealed in his book was his claim of killing 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan while he was serving in the armed forces. While this detail left most of his readers stunned, it also caught the attention of the Taliban administration. Prince Harry’s comments were criticised by the Taliban who called it “a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability”.

While this situation comes with a lot of risks for the safety of the Duke of Sussex, it has now also raised a worrisome situation for his doppelganger.

Prince Harry’s lookalike fears being targeted after Duke of Sussex’s claims

As reported by Express News, Harry’s lookalike Rhys Whittock has expressed his fears after the Duke of Sussex came under fire from the Taliban. Stating that he is concerned for Prince Harry, Whittock added that he is also scared for himself.

“I started to feel uneasy when I heard that Harry was talking about his time in the army. My mother texted me, and it left me with goosebumps”, he said further adding that his mother has advised him to wear glasses in public as he too has become a target.

Further saying that he gets worried whenever Prince Harry faces a sudden increase in security threats, Rhys also noted that the memoir should have been put past British security services before being made public.

Notably, Rhys Whittock has been working as Prince Harry’s impersonator since 2017. The recent developments have forced him to disguise himself.

Prince Harry’s claims about his time in Afghanistan

In his memoir, Prince Harry claimed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan while he was in the British army. He stated that he felt neither remorse nor happiness at their demise, viewing their deaths as “chess pieces removed from the board.”

