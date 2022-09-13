The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the castle to look after floral tributes left for their late grandmother, who passed away last week

At a time when the royal family is in a grieving state after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, a heartwarming picture of Prince Harry, who came along with his wife Meghan Markle to Windsor Castle, has taken over social media. The picture, which was clicked during a walkabout in the castle, shows Prince Harry comforting a pet dog who also was among the attendees who had arrived to extend their condolences to the royal family. Notably, all dressed in black, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the castle to look after floral tributes left for their late grandmother, who passed away last week.

The pictures that have gone viral on the Internet show Prince Harry showcasing his love for dogs as he was seen petting two pooches during the walkabout. In a picture, the Prince can be seen bending down in front of a golden labrador named Louis and further giving the well-behaved dog some scratches. The dog also seemed to enjoy the royal attention.

The pictures of the same were also shared by the owner of the dog named Sarah Gracie, who took to her Twitter account and wrote, “When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen.”

Check the post here:

When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen #QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor pic.twitter.com/OLkhW6gcaU — Sarah Gracie (@SarahGracie) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, in another visual, Prince Harry noticed another grey coloured dog and eagerly pointed it out to his wife Meghan, who also seemed excited after seeing the animal. Notably, the Duke and Duchess were also meeting the people and further interacting with them who came to pay their tributes and last respects to the late Queen.

It is known to the world that both Harry and Meghan are passionate dog lovers. Recently, they also adopted a 7-year-old dog called Mamma Mia who reportedly lives with the couple at their California mansion. In addition to that, they already have a few other pet dogs.

