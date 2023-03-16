Bakhmut: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner Group, on Wednesday intensified his angry attacks on the Russian Defense Ministry, charging Kremlin officials of intentionally preventing his fighters from capturing Bakhmut out of jealousy over his military successes.

The authorities’ decision to deny Wagner ammunition, according to the “Putin’s Chef” mercenary boss, has slowed the bloody campaign to capture Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhin claimed that the objective is clear in Putin’s mind which is that he can’t let PMC Wagner capture Bakhmut.

His remarks, which he made on Wednesday during an interview with several Russian media sources, are the most recent development in an intensifying verbal battle between Prigozhin and the Russian government’s official armed forces.

Prigozhin stated, “Our actions today of course generate envy,” in reference to the Russian military establishment’s enmity.

“So because we have successes, while in other places successes are not what they’d like to be, then instead of—remember what grandpa Lenin said: we all thought we were all meant to live well, but instead, they made it so that everyone lived the same but poorly.”

After the fall of Soledar, a salt mining town close to Bakhmut, Prigozhin claimed that all of Russia “supported” Wagner, contradicting claims made earlier by the Russian Defense Ministry that his mercenaries were responsible for the triumph.

After that victory, according to Prigozhin, the Kremlin changed its position to say that Wagner should never capture Bakhmut.

He claimed that since they were denied ammo, his mercenaries were fighting with “shell hunger,” but Wagner would still defeat Bakhmut. Not because Prigozhin desires it, he said, but rather because “Bitch, we must prove to the whole world that the Russians can!”

“Take fucking something,” Prigozhin yelled after listing a number of additional military objectives in Ukraine.

The commando boss also complained that he couldn’t use the military phones.

He claimed that the present communications blackout, which could endanger his life, would be preferable to him taking abuse from Defense Ministry commanders.

Prigozhin’s most recent outbursts follow his earlier this month received a ban from joining Russia’s military command. Additionally, he has charged Kremlin leaders with “betraying the homeland” and trying to “destroy” Wagner by sabotaging supplies.

Fighting continues to be fierce for complete possession of Bakhmut. Denis Pushilin, the puppet president of Russia in the Donetsk region, said on Thursday that the situation in Bakhmut “remains complex, difficult,” and he did not “see that there are any conditions there that the enemy is going to simply withdraw troops.”

