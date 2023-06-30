President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO regional meet hosted by India
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) next week being hosted by India, an official announcement here said on Friday.
President Xi will attend via video conference in Beijing, the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads meeting of the SCO on July 4 and deliver important remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a brief press release. He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
This is the first official announcement about Xi’s participation in the SCO summit being hosted by India.
The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.
India holds the rotating Presidency of the organisation this year.
Ahead of the summit to be held for the first time under India’s Presidency, India on Tuesday inaugurated an exquisitely designed “New Delhi Hall” at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing.
While the SCO’s six founding members, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have their halls highlighting their cultures and unique features, India is the first to add its own.
Virtually inaugurating the hall, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar in his address said the New Delhi Hall, is conceived to be a “mini-India” showcasing various facets of Indian culture.
With inputs from PTI
