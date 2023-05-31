President Vladimir Putin to bat for Russian video games at BRICS, wants to lure Chinese gamers
It seems that President Putin is a massive fan of Russian video games. At the upcoming BRICS summit, the Russian President plans on asking China to let Russian game developers launch their games for Chinese gamers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged his support to domestic video game developers during a meeting in Moscow. At an exhibition focused on creative industries, representatives from various software companies approached Putin, urging him to address their concerns at the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.
While Chinese video games face no barriers in Russia, Beijing has been hesitant to grant import licenses to Russian developers. Putin agreed to raise the issue during the negotiations, acknowledging the immense market potential not only in China but also in all BRICS countries.
The developers expressed that even a small number of licenses, around ten to fifteen, would greatly benefit them. The BRICS summit, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is scheduled for August 22 in Durban.
The Kremlin has not confirmed Putin’s attendance but assured that Russia will be represented “at the appropriate level.”
During the Moscow event, held in a converted industrial bakery, Putin was asked if he personally played video games.
“You probably don’t play on weekends,” a studio spokesperson remarked.
“I play on weekdays,” Putin jokingly replied.
Russian software companies have been responsible for several popular gaming titles worldwide, including ‘Tetris’ and ‘Atomic Heart.’
They have also developed multiplayer online games like ‘War Thunder’ and ‘World of Warships.’ The widely successful ‘World of Tanks’ was actually created in neighbouring Belarus, with assistance from a Russian developer. Following Western sanctions, the Wargaming Group relocated to Cyprus last year and spawned a domestic title.
