President Ramaphosa signs bill allowing independent candidates to contest provincial, national elections in South Africa

New Delhi: South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into Law which will pave the way for independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections.

According to a report, “The Electoral Amendment Bill marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our democracy by expanding electoral participation and widening the pool of leadership choice for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures,” Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The 1998 Electoral Act

In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled said that the 1998 Electoral Act was unconstitutional for not allowing independent candidates to participate in elections and allowing candidates affiliated with political parties only to contest polls.

Meanwhile, the amended Act requires the Minister of home affairs to establish the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel within four months of gazetting the amendments. This panel will make non-binding recommendations on potential reforms of the electoral system for future elections of the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures after the 2024 polls.

A report in News 24 suggested that members of civil society, however, have been highly critical of the Bill and have mooted the possibility of litigation if it is passed in its current form.

A general concern is the Bill does not allow a mixed constituency-proportional list system.

