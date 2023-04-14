President Joe Biden's administration to petition US Supreme Court to stop abortion pill curbs

As President Joe Biden’s administration tries to protect access to the abortion medication mifepristone, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that the Justice Department will petition the Supreme Court to intervene to prohibit limits imposed by a federal judge on the medicine.

The administration will seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the US Food and Drug Administration’s “scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care,” Garland said in a statement.

More than half of all abortions performed in the US are medication abortions, which involve the medicine mifepristone, which the FDA authorised in 2000 together with the pill misoprostol. The FDA is the US government body that certifies the safety of pharmaceuticals and food goods.

Last Friday, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, granted a preliminary injunction restricting the distribution of mifepristone while litigation is ongoing in response to a challenge to the drug brought by a number of anti-abortion organisations.

The directive restricts the use of the pill to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, down from the current ten, and mandates in-person doctor appointments in order to receive it.

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals late on Wednesday declined the Justice Department’s bid to undo those curbs, which effectively reinstate limits on the pill’s distribution that had been lifted since 2016. The 5th Circuit agreed to pause another part of Kacsmaryk’s injunction that would have removed the drug from the market by suspending its federal regulatory approval.

Kacsmaryk’s order was set to take effect at 12 a.m. CDT (0500 GMT) on Saturday, according to the Justice Department.

“We are going to continue to fight in the courts,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters travelling with President Joe Biden in Ireland. “We believe that the law is on our side, and we will prevail.”

‘The Bounds of the Law’

Anti-abortion groups led by the recently formed Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and four anti-abortion doctors sued the FDA in November seeking to pull approval of misoprostol.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal group representing the plaintiffs, in a statement on Thursday, called the 5th Circuit decision “a significant victory for the doctors we represent, women’s health and every American who deserves an accountable federal government acting within the bounds of the law.”

Removing mifepristone from the market would deal another major setback to US abortion rights on the national level after the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized the procedure across the country.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Kacsmaryk found that the FDA exceeded its authority by ignoring “legitimate safety concerns” about mifepristone and relying on “plainly unsound reasoning and studies” when approving it.

Health policy and legal experts have said Kacsmaryk’s decision, if allowed to stand, would threaten the FDA’s power to regulate all drugs nationwide and to act as the ultimate arbiter on drug safety.

The 5th Circuit found that the plaintiffs had waited too long to challenge the original 2000 regulatory approval of mifepristone but were likely to succeed in targeting the agency’s decisions in recent years expanding access.

It said the government’s arguments for an emergency stay of the ruling focused on the potential harm of pulling mifepristone from the market entirely but that it was “difficult to argue” that the 2016 changes “were so critical to the public given that the nation operated – and mifepristone was administered to millions of women – without them for 16 years.”

Major US medical groups, including the American Medical Association and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have said the judge’s ruling is unsupported by science, and that mifepristone’s safety has been confirmed by hundreds of studies and more than two decades of experience.

The Justice Department has said the challengers have no basis for second-guessing the FDA’s scientific judgment and that when used as directed, adverse effects of mifepristone are exceedingly rare “just as they are for many common drugs like ibuprofen.”

The plaintiffs sought a sympathetic court by suing in Amarillo, where Kacsmaryk is the only federal district judge. Kacsmaryk is a conservative former Christian activist who was appointed to the bench by Republican former President Donald Trump, serving since 2019.

The lawsuit is part of an ongoing effort by anti-abortion activists and Republican officials to further limit abortion access following last year’s Supreme Court ruling – one that freed states to outlaw the procedure. Since that decision, 12 US states have outright bans in place while many others prohibit abortion after a certain length of pregnancy.

