President Biden to host largest Pride party in White House

June is the month to celebrate the LGBTQ community and US President Joe Biden is all set to host the largest White House Pride party in a symbolic gesture to oppose the erstwhile Republican legislation and other attacks targeting LGBTQ+ people.

On Thursday, Biden will host thousands of people on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate the LGBTQ community and their families. The party will also feature singer Betty Who and Baltimore DJ Queen HD.

see you soon D.C. pic.twitter.com/VPhhyfCOHE — Betty Who (@BettyWho) June 7, 2023

The president is also expected to announce new measures to help schools and LGBTQ kids navigate book bans, community centers fight threats and transgender youth access better care at the event, domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden said.

“This year we’re seeing a disturbing surge in violent threats against LGBTQ community organizations,” Tanden told reporters on a conference call. “In too many parts of our country, LGBTQ Americans are being targeted for who they are, and that, simply put, is discrimination.”

Biden’s decision to throw a pride party comes at a time when Republican-led states in the US have signed an array of bills particularly targeting the transgender community with some states banning teachers from discussing gender or sexuality with younger students.

In April, the White House warned bills targeting LGBTQ kids and gender-affirming care for youth set a dangerous precedent.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s own views on gay rights have evolved over his decades in public life. In 2012, Biden, then the vice president, endorsed same-sex marriage which eventually pushed former President Barack Obama to express his support for gay marriage a few days later.

As President, he overturned a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, issued a new order to stop conversion therapy and signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which federally recognizes same-sex marriages, into law.

With inputs from Reuters.

