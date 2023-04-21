President Biden to announce re-election bid next week

Washington: President Joe Biden is expected to announce his re-election bid next week, as per US media reports.

Citing unnamed sources, media outlets like the Washington Post and CNN reported that Biden is likely to launch his re-election campaign with a video release.

The Washington Post reported that this could be on Tuesday, the anniversary of the day in 2019 when Biden joined the race to take on the then-incumbent Donald Trump in 2020. However, the report underlined that the plans were not finalized and could be postponed.

Joe Biden’s 2019 election campaign was also announced via a video address. He is the oldest prime minister of America and would be 86 by the time he completes a second term.

The 80-year-old Democrat has always intended to run for re-election but the lack of a formal announcement made his supporters sceptical if he would really commit to another four-year term.

Biden’s age, however, has made many dubious about his re-election bid. Although, his physician Kevin O’Connor has cleared him medically.

“The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” the doctor said in February.

Last week, during his trip to Ireland, the president said that he would announce his re-election campaign “very soon.”

“We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done,” Biden told reporters during his trip to Ireland. He added, “I told you my plan is to run again.”

With inputs from agencies

