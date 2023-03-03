US Air Force Major Lauren Olme and her husband Major Mark Olme achieved a new feat by flying through the sky together, at a time when the couple is expecting their first baby together. The real-life ‘Top Gun’ pilots who currently work together at the Dyess Air Force Base in Texas met while attending the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and fell in love with each other. While they got married in 2012, they are now expecting their first child.

As per a report by People, Lauren who was 19 weeks pregnant just a few days after Thanksgiving last year went on to work with her husband as the two roared above the Nevada desert in B-1 Lancer bombers.

Speaking to the magazine, the couple who are both graduates of the world-famous US Navy Fighter Weapons School, also known as Top Gun shared their experience of flying together ahead of welcoming their first child together. The mom-to-be shared how going supersonic with her husband and unborn child is something that “she can never forget.”

“Looking over and knowing that I’m following my wife and baby around in that other airplane beside me was just…awesome. I was so proud of her,” Mark added.

Lauren also shared how her baby-to-be has already logged over 9 hours in flight, sometimes also going supersonic.

Olmes couple share how the new Air Force policy allowed them to fly together

Speaking about how she took the call to stay back in the cockpit, Lauren, 33, shared that it was due to the new regulations that allowed her to fly up until the 28th week of her pregnancy.

While they initially decided to ‘hang up’ Lauren’s flight suit until the delivery, it was finally after her doctor and the Air Force medical team convinced them about lower risks in the air that the couple was back to do what they loved.

“I also got a maternity flight suit with a little bit more room in the belly area,” added Lauren.

Meanwhile, the aviator also plans to return back to her flight after a 12-week maternity leave.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.