A pregnant bus driver named Imunek Williams from Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the United States is being hailed as a hero for her quick action in evacuating numerous children from her bus mere moments before it erupted in a fierce fire. She said that it feels satisfying that she could ensure their safety without anyone getting injured. Williams emphasised that ensuring the safety of the children is her utmost concern.

She highlighted that if it was her own child on the bus, she would expect the bus driver to take the same decisive action. Williams had been operating her bus on a regular morning route towards the Milwaukee Academy of Science with 37 students onboard, spanning from kindergarten to high school, as reported by WISN. All of a sudden, when she was approximately half a mile away from the school, she noticed an unusual odour.

Williams told the publication, “I just thought it was normal smoke coming from another car, because I always smell smoke or weird smells. But then as I started to drive more, the smell and the smoke started to get thicker.”

Despite the school being close by, she contemplated disregarding the problem. However, she ultimately chose the life-saving option and decided to stop the bus. She recounted that she simply instructed the kids to exit. She evacuated the bus, ensured everyone was off, and had them line up near a gate. She said that as soon as they stepped off the bus, she turned around, and the bus was engulfed in flames.

Footage obtained by the news organisation reveals smoke and flames emanating from the burnt yellow school bus, extending from the front to the rear, while firefighters directed a water hose through one of the windows. Milwaukee authorities confirmed that no children were present on the bus during the fire, as reported by WISN.

Later, Williams was transported to a nearby hospital to ensure her well-being and that of her baby, expected in August, and both were determined to be in good health.

Following the incident, both students and school officials expressed their gratitude towards Williams for her quick thinking.

The very next morning, Williams resumed her regular route, picking up the children. She said that they were actually surprised to see her. Authorities stated that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.