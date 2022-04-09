Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualty reported

The quake, which was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometres, struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5.02 pm, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate

Istanbul: A powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday, the country's disaster service said.

The quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time (1402 GMT), Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometres.

The AFAD said there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Elazig province in January 2020, killing 41 people and injuring more than 1,600.

In 1999, at least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.