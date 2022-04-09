Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualty reported
The quake, which was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometres, struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5.02 pm, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate
Istanbul: A powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday, the country's disaster service said.
The quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time (1402 GMT), Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometres.
The AFAD said there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Elazig province in January 2020, killing 41 people and injuring more than 1,600.
In 1999, at least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Why Turkey’s Hagia Sophia is holding Ramzan prayers after 88 years
The sixth-century cathedral was converted into a mosque in 1453 by Ottomans. Turkey’s secular leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk turned it into a museum. In 2020, Hagia Sophia was re-designated into a mosque
Jamal Khashoggi killing: Turkey suspends trial of suspects, transfers case to Saudi Arabia
The decision comes as Turkey, which is in the throes of a deep economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia and an array of other countries in its region
Maharashtra to lift all COVID curbs from 2 April, Bengal lifts all but mask rule; check details here
In Delhi, authorities have decided not to fine people for not wearing face masks in public places