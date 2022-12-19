Power to almost 6 million Ukrainian restored in last 24 hours: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the administration was able to restore the power of at least six million people in the last 24 hours after Russian strikes battered its energy infrastructure.

“Repair work continues without a break after yesterday’s terrorist attack,” he said in a video address.

“Electricity supplies have been restored to a further three million Ukrainians. Plus, six million yesterday. That means after the terrorist strikes on Friday, we have results already for nine million of our people,” he said.

Last week, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country needs assistance worth $1 billion to restore its electricity grid and centralised heating system.

He added that restoration work requires a three-stage process. In a meeting with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Shmyhal said that Russian air strikes have damaged half the country’s key infrastructure facilities.

According to media reports and his own Telegram channel, the prime minister said, “But the main priority now is the stage of survival — quickly restoring critical infrastructure and the energy sector to get through the winter.”

According to a report by Reuters, energy experts are currently working to restore the grid in the Black Sea city of Odesa after attacks on two facilities left as many as 1.5 million customers in the dark and led to the temporary shutdown of the port.

With inputs from agencies.

