Pot calls the kettle black: Imran Khan has been arrested for graft, what about Shehbaz Sharif?

Imran Khan’s arrest has rocked Pakistan. On Tuesday, the former prime minister was arrested by Rangers from the Islamabad High Court over the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The cricketer-turned-politician’s arrest has led sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to say that Khan’s politics is defined by “blatant lies.”

“Bending the judiciary to your whims and behaving as if rules don’t apply to you. What I said about you in my tweet is established by facts over the past few years,” Sharif said in a tweet.

After Khan was forced to step down from his post following a no-confidence motion last year, Sharif took over his reigns with the hope to make Pakistan free of corruption.

However, Sharif’s own criminal record speaks for itself. The younger brother of the three-time prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz hails from a wealthy industrial Sharif family.

A look at some of the biggest corruption charges on Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz stepped into the world of politics in 1988 by winning an election in the Punjab province on a Pakistan Muslim League ticket. At that time, his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was the chief minister of the province.

In 1990, Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister and his brother Shehbaz was elected to the parliament. Shehbaz was much concentrated towards Punjab and became the chief minister of the province in 1997.

But in 2000, in a military coup in Pakistan, Shehbaz was imprisoned and sent into exile in Saudi Arabia. He returned from there after seven years and in 2007 he got back into politics.

In 2017, when Nawaz was removed as prime minister and was barred by the supreme court from holding any constitutional posts, Shehbaz was selected to lead the PML(N).

Money laundering case:

In December 2019, the anti-graft body – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze 23 properties that belong to Shehbaz and his son Hamza, accusing the father and the son of money laundering.

In September next year (2020), NAB arrested Shehbaz on charges of money laundering and income beyond means case.

The case was instituted against him by Imran Khan-led government and Shehbaz denied the charges, terming them as “politics victimisation”. However, he had to be behind the bar for several months before the Lahore High Court in April released him on bail in a money laundering case.

Money laundering case in the UK

Shehbaz is currently facing a PKR 14 billion money laundering case in the United Kingdom brought against him by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The leader is on bail in the case.

