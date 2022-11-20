Popular Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani arrested day after appearing in public without hijab: Report

New Delhi: Popular Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani has been arrested a day after she posted a video of herself appearing in public without the mandatory hijab, Iran International reported on Sunday.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ghaziani wrote the caption “this might be my last (Instagram) post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with Iranian people until my last breath.”

Famous Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani has been arrested, state media said.

She’d earlier removed her hijab and said, “This might be my last (Instagram) post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with Iranian people until my last breath.” pic.twitter.com/tSVhUamsna — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 20, 2022

Earlier this month one of Iran’s top actresses Taraneh Alidoosti posted a picture on Instagram without the mandatory hijab while holding a placard with the protest slogan, “women, life, freedom.”

Iranian cinema figures were under pressure even before the start of the protest movement sparked by Amini’s death.

Prize-winning directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi remain in detention after they were arrested earlier this year.

According to human rights groups, more than 15,000 people have been arrested since nationwide protests began in Iran, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the infamous morality police.

With inputs from agencies

