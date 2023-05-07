Polish aircraft temporarily loses control after being intercepted by Russian fighter jet over Black Sea
Warsaw noted that the Russian jet flew close enough to be near the Polish plane's nose and crossed its path at a distance of around five metres
A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet intercepted a Polish patrolling plane over the Black Sea, causing the latter to temporarily lose control, Warsaw said on Sunday.
According to a statement by Poland’s border force, the Russian plane in question did not make radio contact before carrying out “aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres, approaching the border guard plane three times without keeping to the required safety distance”.
The Polish plane was patrolling the area on behalf of the European Union’s border agency.
Related Articles
It experienced “significant turbulence and the crew temporarily “lost control of the aircraft and lost altitude.”
Warsaw noted that the Russian jet flew close enough to be near the Polish plane’s nose and crossed its path at a distance of “around five metres”.
Romania’s defence ministry which was the first one to report the incident condemned Moscow’s “aggressive and dangerous” behaviour.
Romania said that the Polish border guard plane was on a routine Frontex patrol with Romanian border police Friday when it was intercepted.
The Polish plane safely landed in Romania after the incident occurred.
Additionally, Romanian and Spanish planes were briefly put on “pre-alert” by NATO when the incident happened.
It took place “in international airspace over the Black Sea,” around 60 kilometres (37 miles) east of Romania’s airspace, said the ministry.
“This incident is further evidence of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea,” said Bucharest.
The Polish plane has been deployed in Romania from April 19 and is due to stay there until May 17, part of a Frontex operation organised by Romania that also includes Spain and Sweden.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Five EU states agree deal on Ukraine food exports: Commission
The European Commission announced on Friday that Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have reached an agreement to permit the transit of Ukrainian food exports, which had previously been temporarily banned due to farmer protests
EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan
As Ukrainian and Russian forces engage in a fierce battle of attrition, artillery rounds, in particular 155mm shells, have become crucial to the struggle. According to officials, Kyiv is presently using more rounds than its friends can supply
EU 11th package of sanctions on Russia no earlier than "deep into May", says Poland FM
Poland this month presented a proposal for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on pipeline oil and diamond imports. The proposal marked an opening salvo in what is expected to be long and complex negotiations among the bloc's 27 members.