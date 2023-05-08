Police identify suspect involved in Texas mall shooting as a 33-year-old man from Dallas

The gunman who killed eight people including children in a Texas mall has been identified as a 33-year-old man named Mauricio Garcia. The police are still trying to identify the motive of the crime.

Garcia is a resident of Dallas, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Sunday. Police said Garcia killed eight people and wounded at least seven on Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas before he was killed by police.

Soon after the mass shooting took place, US President Joe Biden reiterated his stance on stricter gun laws. He also issued a statement demanding the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as to enact universal background checks and end immunity for gun manufacturers.

According to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive, the Texas Mall shootings have been added to the list of 199 other gun violence that have occurred in the US this year.

The president also noted that Garcia had been wielding an AR-15 rifle and wearing tactical gear.

According to a report by ABC News, investigators found several handguns, long guns and ammunition inside Garcia’s car at the scene of the shooting.

A family member identified one of the slain victims on social media as Christian LaCour, a security guard.

“We watched this sweet young boy turn into a very sweet gentleman,” Kellie Smith wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, identifying LaCour as the brother of her daughter-in-law. “Words can not even begin to describe the devastation that our family feels.”

Describing the conditions of the victims, the Allen police said that at least three wounded shoppers remain in critical condition while other three are hospitalised in fair condition, including one at a children’s hospital. The assailant fatally shot eight people including one child before he was killed by officers.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.