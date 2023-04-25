Police find tons of liquid meth stored in Tequila bottles at Mexican port

Mexico City: As many as 11,520 tequila bottles intended for export but actually contained close to 10 tonnes of liquid meth were seized by Mexican Navy inspectors, the Navy reported on Monday.

The Navy reported that the discovery was made over the weekend at the Pacific coast harbour of Manzanillo. It stated that the bottles held about 8,640 kilogrammes of meth, or 19,000 pounds.

Dogs alerted investigators to cardboard boxes containing glass bottles filled with a brownish liquid compatible with the hue of “aejo,” or old tequila, according to photos of the seizure. The bottles’ labels were not discernible.

The only country in the world that produces true tequila is Mexico. Even though there haven’t been any cases of these bottles getting to customers, consuming the concoction would be extremely risky.

Meth has grown in popularity in Mexico, and drug traffickers are routinely apprehended at the border with liquid meth concealed in canisters of windscreen washer fluid or other kinds.

Smugglers typically seize the liquid meth and transport it to specialised facilities where the water is removed and the drug is then transformed back into crystal form.

