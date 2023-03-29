London: Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Khan has alleged that few unknown persons attempted a break-in at her house in London in the middle of the night.

The journalist and filmmaker said the incident took place a few days ago, Geo News reported.

Jemima Khan on Tuesday shared photographs of few men on Twitter and asked people for their identification.

“If you can identify them, then please let me know…,” she wrote.

If you can identify them, then please let me know…. pic.twitter.com/sHk6BtIND7 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 28, 2023

Jemima told Geo News that she called the local police after an attempted break-in was made at her house in Central London. She added that two men were caught on camera and a report was registered in this regard.

“And then these two guys captured on camera trespassing a few weeks later in the day,” she said.

Jemima married Imran Khan in 1995 and has two sons with him. The couple divorced in 2004.

This was reportedly not the first time when Jemima was targeted in this way. Five years ago, a British-Pakistani taxi driver had pleaded guilty to sending several text messages to her, reports said.

(With inputs from agencies)

