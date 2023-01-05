Police accuses two more men in the Delhi ‘dragging’ accident case; claim they tempered evidence

New Delhi: Police officials on Thursday addressed media to reveal that they have named two more persons as accused in the Sultanpuri accident case in which a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car for 12 kms in hard-to-believe circumstances.

While addressing the press briefing, a senior police official said that two more people are involved in the matter, and that a search has been launched for them.

“We also learned during interrogation that the car was driven by Amit, not Deepak. In this case, two more people have been named as accused. We’re attempting to apprehend them,” Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law and Order), adding there was no evidence of sexual assault found in the post-mortem.

Five main accused who were in the car at the time of the accident were arrested the same day and currently, they are in police remand.

“We discovered two more people involved in the incident during interrogation. Our team is carrying out raids. We have recorded the eyewitness’ statement,” he added.

As per the cops, the two new accused have tried to tamper the evidence and have given misinformation, “Two more were involved apart from the five men in custody. We have scientific evidence. They tried to cover up for the people who committed the gruesome crime,” said senior police officer Sagarpreet Hooda.

He said the two helped the five other accused in misleading the cops.

Meanwhile, the friend of deceased who reportedly, had fled the spot after the accident due to fear of legal trouble is being seen ‘only as an eye-witness’, media reports claim.

The accident has become the talk of the town in Delhi since past five days as it is getting murkier day by day with new developments, statements and counter-statements.

On one side is the deceased girl’s family members who are finding it hard to believe how every inch of clothing on the girl’s body got removed while she was trapped under the car and why the friend of their daughter, ‘ran away’ from the spot without alerting anyone, and remained ‘incognito for three days’ after the accident.

While on the other side is the family members of the deceased girl’s friend who are continuously making claims that the girl was ‘drunk’ and adamant on driving the two wheeler, due to which the accident occurred.

Police meanwhile are in the middle, with evidences like autopsy report which says she had 40 different injuries all

over the body and was neither drunk nor raped.

Among other evidence, there are CCTV footages of the same night with which the cops are trying to connect the dots.

The investigators, reportedly are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating this case.

