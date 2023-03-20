Poland to join war if Ukraine fails to save independence

Warsaw: Poland may “join” the Russia and Ukraine war if the latter fail to protect “independence”, said Polish ambassador to France, Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski.

Speaking live to the broadcaster LCI, the senior diplomat said the situation now is “either Ukraine will successfully defend its independence, or we will be forced, in any case, to join this conflict.”

“Otherwise, our principal values, which are the basis of our civilization and our culture, will be in fundamental danger, so we will have no choice,” Rosciszewski stated.

‘Russia ramping up international tensions’

Rosciszewski blamed Russia for the hostilities which have been ongoing for over a year.

“It was not NATO, not Poland, not France and not Slovakia that was ramping up international tensions, but Russia,” he said.

Mere ‘warning’ and pledge to continue supporting Ukraine

Rosciszewski’s statement caught attention of international media, prompting the Polish mission in France to further elaborate on the remarks made by the senior diplomat.

Polish Embassy in France released a statement in which it said that Rosciszewski’s comments were not just an admission that Warsaw was ready to go to war with Russia, but merely a “warning” and a pledge to continue supporting Kyiv.

“Listening carefully to the entire conversation allows us to understand that there was no announcement of Poland’s direct involvement in the conflict, but only a warning against the consequences of Ukraine’s defeat – the possibility of Russia attacking or dragging into the war more Central European countries – the Baltic states and Poland,” the statement read.

The embassy further condemned the purportedly “sensational” reporting on the bombshell interview, suggesting that some unidentified media outlets may have acted in “ill will.”

Russia reacts

Top Russian senator, Alexey Pushkov, warned Poland of the potential consequences and questioned its presumed resolve to fight Russia on its own.

In a Telegram post, Pushkov said: “A very presumptuous statement by the Polish ambassador in Paris. For the first time, an official representative of Poland said what its leaders have long had on their minds. However, all the ‘courage’ of the Poles is based on the support of the United States. Is Warsaw sure that Washington is ready to fight?”

Since Russia began its full scale special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February last year, Poland has been supporting Kyiv and sending in assorted military hardware, including tanks and artillery pieces.

Meanwhile, Russia claims that Polish mercenaries have been directly involved in the conflict in significant numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.