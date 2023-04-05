Poland ready to send fleet of jets to Ukraine, but after NATO’s nod

Poland: Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that his country was prepared to send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine “in the future”, having already pledged 14 Soviet-made planes to Kyiv.

“I think that in the future we will be able to transfer our whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine if there is still such a need,” President Duda told a news conference alongside visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Duda said the move, however, would require a green light from NATO allies as the remaining fighter jets in Poland’s possession had been “adapted to NATO standards”.

“We’ll still need some,” he said, adding that Poland would be able to pass on its old MiG-29s to Ukraine as it receives new South Korean FA-50 fighter jets and US-made F-35 stealth jets on order.

The first of the 50 FA-50 fighter jets should arrive in Poland before the end of the year, while the first of the 32 F-35s are expected as of next year.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland has been one of the war-hit country’s greatest allies, being among the first to extend military support to Kyiv.

