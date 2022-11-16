Poland missile incident: Kremlin praises 'measured' US response days after talks between CIA chief & Russian counterpart

New Delhi: The Kremlin on Wednesday praised Washington’s “measured” response after a missile landed in Poland and US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that it had come from Russia.

“In this instance, attention should be paid to the measured and more professional response from the American side,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that “As for the incident in Poland, Russia has nothing to do with it”.

The remarks come two days after CIA director Bill Burns met his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

The meeting in which Ukrainian officials were not present gave rise to speculation that Moscow & Washington were working on a “peace pact.”

However, Burns has denied that the US is engaged in any secret talks with Russia, The Guardian reported.

Ukraine fired missile that hit Poland: US official

A missile landed in Poland near the Ukraine border on Tuesday, killing two people.

The incident came as world leaders gathered for the G20 in Bali, where Western heads of state cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Asked if the missile had been fired from Russia, Biden said there was “preliminary information that contests that”.

“It’s unlikely… that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, three US officials citing preliminary assessments said that the missile that struck Poland had been fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, news agency AP reported.

Earlier, Polish president Andrzej Duda urged calm, saying there was no “unequivocal evidence” for where the missile came from and that he saw it as an “isolated” incident.

Map locating the Polish village of Przewodow, where a deadly missile strike killed two people on November 15#AFPgraphics @AFP pic.twitter.com/kMNdHoCpJ1 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 16, 2022

The Russian defence ministry denied Russia’s responsibility for the deadly blast.

“Photographs of the wreckage… were unequivocally identified by Russian military experts as fragments of a guided anti-aircraft missile of a Ukrainian S-300 air defence system,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Precision strikes were carried out on targets only on the territory of Ukraine and at a distance of no closer than 35 kilometres from the Ukrainian-Polish border,” it added.

With inputs from agencies

