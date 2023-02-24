Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Russian invasion anniversary

Kyiv: Poland has delivered the first Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Friday, the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The tanks were delivered by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck during his visit to Kyiv on Friday.

In a meeting of the National Security Council, Poland President Andrzej Duda said he was happy that his country was the first nation to offer the advanced tanks to Ukraine.

Poland has pledged 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and called on other European nations to follow suit. It was unclear how many tanks arrived on Friday.

Here’s a look at tanks that have featured in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia

T-80

Designed and manufactured in the former Soviet Union, the T-80 main battle tank (MBT) is based on the T-64. Later upgraded versions have incorporated features from T-72 MBT.

The brainchild of Soviet engineer Nikolay Popov, the T-80 entered service in 1976. It featured a gas turbine engine, only the second tank to do so after the Swedish Stridsvagn 103.

The T-80U was last produced in 2001 at a factory in the Russian town of Omsk. However, the Ukrainian T-80UD diesel engine variant continued to be produced in Ukraine, which further developed the T-80UD as the T-84.

T-90

A third-generation Russian main battle tank, the T-90 was developed from the T-72. Wielding a 125 mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, the 1A45T fire-control system, an upgraded engine, and gunner’s thermal sight the T-90 was among most feared tanks when it entered service in 1992.

Standard protective measures in the T-90 include a mixture of steel and composite armour, smoke grenade dischargers and the Kontakt-5 explosive reactive armour (ERA) apart from the Shtora infrared anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) jamming system.

Designed and built by Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil, Russia the T-90 was designed and built by Uralvagonzavod, in the town of Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

The design and development of the T-90 started in the erstwhile Soviet Union with the aim of developing a single replacement for the T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks.

T-72

Developed from the T-64, the T-72 resulted from a rivalry between different design teams and entered production in 1969.

Around 25,000 units of the T-72 tank have been built. Refurbishments and upgrades have allowed many of these to remain in service for decades.

The T-72 tank was extensively exported by the esrtwhile Soviet Union and later, Russia and has seen service in 40 countries and numerous conflicts.

Ukraine

Leopard 2

Armed with a smoothbore 120 mm cannon, the Leopard 2 is operated with a digital fire control system, laser rangefinder, and advanced night vision and sighting equipment. A V-12 twin-turbo diesel engine powers the tank.

A third generation German main battle tank (MBT), the Leopard 2 was developed in the 1970s and was commissioned in 1979.

It replaced the Leopard 1 as the main battle tank in the West German military. Various upgraded versions of the Leopard 2 are still used by the German Army as well as 13 other European nations.

Several non-European countries are also using this tank including Canada, Chile, Indonesia, and Singapore.

M1 Abrams

One of the heaviest tanks in service at almost 62 tons, the M1 Abrams introduced several modern technologies to the US Army such as a multifuel turbine engine, sophisticated Chobham composite armour, a computer fire control system, separate ammunition storage in a blow-out compartment, and NBC protection for crew safety.

Having entered service in 1980, the M1 Abrams first saw combat during the Gulf War in 1991 and has also served in the War in Afghanistan and the Iraq War.

Still used as the main battle tank of the US Army, the M1 Abrams is also used by the armies of Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Iraq.

Challenger 2

A third generation British main battle tank (MBT), the FV4034 Challenger 2 is the result of an extensive redesign of its predecessor, the Challenger 1.

Along with a L94A1 EX-34 7.62 mm chain gun and a 7.62 mm L37A2 (GPMG) machine gun, it carries 50 main armament rounds and 4,200 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

