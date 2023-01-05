Poland buys M1A1 Abrams tank from US, prepares to fight invasion by Russia

Warsaw: Poland’s defence minister Mariusz Blaszak on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy a second batch of M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks from the United States (US). Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland has been increasing its security capability and strengthening military cooperation with the US.

Poland is the first US ally in Europe to receive the Abrams tank. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszak signed the $1.4 billion deal at the Wesola military base near Warsaw. Under the agreement, the US will start supplying 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks with related equipment and logistics from this year itself.

“We are strengthening the Armed Forces of Poland, especially strengthening the army of Poland so that it can increase its power to counter the invaders,” Blaszak, who is also holding the responsibility of the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, told the media.

“The cooperation between Poland and the US is strengthening the security of the entire region, especially of the NATO countries,” he added.

The ceremony to sign the agreement was attended by Daniel Lawton, US deputy chief of mission in Poland, and Brigadier General John Lubas, deputy commander of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

Part of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division is stationed in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Poland upgrading old Abrams tanks

Lawton said the US-Poland partnership has never been more important and that the tank deal is part of US President Joe Biden’s promise to deliver “our strongest reliable military capability to Poland on an immediate basis”.

Poland had last year signed a $4.7 billion deal for 250 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks, which would be supplied in the year 2025-26.

How is Poland threatened by Russia?

Poland is quite far from the Russian mainland. Despite this, Russia has control over Kaliningrad, bordering Poland. Kaliningrad also houses the headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Baltic Sea Fleet. This special administrative district of Russia is spread over an area of 223 km.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, it was in Kaliningrad that a nuclear attack was practiced. Several Russian submarines capable of carrying out a nuclear attack are stationed at this base. In such a situation, if there is a war with Poland, Russia can launch a nuclear attack from this base.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.