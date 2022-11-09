PNB Scam Case: UK court allows Nirav Modi's extradition to India
In its ruling on Wednesday, the London High Court ruled that the extradition of Nirav Modi to India will not be unjust. Nirav Modi is the prime accused in the PNB scam case
Nirav Modi Extradition: In a big breakthrough for Indian agencies, a London court cleared the extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi to India.
This is the second success for Indian agencies in as many days. On Tuesday, a UK court had allowed the extradition of fuugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India.
The 51-year-old Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged at the Wandsworth prison in London, had appealed against being extradited to India to face trial in the PNB cam case.
