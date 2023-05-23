PM Narendra Modi to unveil Australia’s first ‘Little India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-day visit to Australia, will unveil Australia’s first Little India on Tuesday during an event in Sydney’s West to celebrate the Indian diaspora in the country.

A plaque formally proclaiming the business district of Harris Park as Australia’s first Little India will be unveiled by PM Modi, as reported by The Australia Today.

VIDEO | “The Australian government’s announcement that Harris Park, a Sydney suburb, will now be known as ‘Little India’ is a reflection of respect for India and its growing status,” says BJP leader @SudhanshuTrived on PM Modi’s ongoing three-nation visit. pic.twitter.com/NdC3yd2pzn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2023

Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

Speaking on the issue, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said “The Australian government’s announcement that Harris Park, a Sydney suburb, will now be known as ‘Little India’ is a reflection of respect for India and its growing status”.

The development came after the allocation of $3.5 million last year to formally establish the Little India cultural precinct, honouring an election commitment made by the Federal Member for Parramatta Dr Andrew Charlton MP, The Australia Today reported.

The Little India cultural precinct will help grow the business district of Harris Park, and support its continued development as a premier destination for authentic subcontinent culture in Sydney.

Indian origin Lord Mayor of Parramatta Sameer Pandey said that this was an exciting moment for the Australian-Indian community.

As per the 2021 Census, the number of individuals born in India who currently reside in Australia exceeds 600,000. Approximately 45 per cent of the population, which is around 5,000 residents, inhabit the suburb of Harris Park, SBS News reported.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday met business leaders of top Australian companies and celebrities in Sydney.

During the meeting with business leaders, he called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling, and clean energy.

With inputs from agencies

