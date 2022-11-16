New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice “era not of war” to Russia President Vladimir Putin resonated deeply across all delegations and helped across different parties, foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration on Wednesday.

G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration

"This year, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy. There was a discussion on the issue. We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly which,... deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine," the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration read.

It further said that most members "strongly condemned the Russia-Ukraine war and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities i n the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.

'Today's era must not be of war'

PM Modi's statement to Russian President Putin in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit on 16 September - "today's era isn't of war" was reiterated at the G20 summit in Bali. The leaders condemned threat of nuclear weapon use.

The G20 declaration said that it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be for war." the declaration stated.

The communique has been signed by G20 leaders on Wednesday, after the two-day summit ended.

G20 summit in Bali ends, Indonesia hands over leadership to India

The two-day Bali G20 Summit ended today with the president of Indonesia Joko Widodo handing over leadership to India.

When will India assume G20 Presidency?

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022.

PM Modi said, "It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change."

"We have to keep women-led development a priority in the G20 agenda," the Prime Minister said.

He further said that India's G20 presidency will be "inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented". The PM added, "In the next one year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action."

