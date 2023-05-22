PM Modi wants closer defence, security ties with Australia to help ensure 'open & free' Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Sydney on Monday and in an exclusive interview to a newspaper of the continent, the leader said he wants to take relationship with Australia to the “next level”, including closer defence ties to help ensure an “open and free” Indo-Pacific.

In an interview to The Australian, PM Modi said, “I am not a person who gets satisfied easily”.

During his third and final leg of his three-nation tour that ends with Australia, PM Modi will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The Indian Prime Minister is visiting Australia from 22-24 May as a guest of the Australian government.

In the interview, PM Modi said “I have seen that Prime Minister Albanese is the same (a person who does not get satisfied easily).”

“I am confident that when we are together again in Sydney, we will get the opportunity to explore how we can take our relations to the next level. Identify new area of complementariness and can expand our co-operation,” PM Modi said.

10 takeaways from PM Modi’s interview in The Australian

1- “The Indo-Pacific faces a number of challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, terrorism, security of the sea lanes of communication, piracy, illegal fishing among others. India believes that these challenges can be addressed only through shared efforts”

2- “As two democracies, India and Australia have shared interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment of our strategic viewpoints

3- “The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater co-operation on defence and security matters. Our navies are participating in joint naval exercises”

4- I am confident that there is merit in working together to realise the true potential in closer defence and security co-operation”

5- “We (India and Australia) have progressed significantly in the areas of defence, security, investment, education, water, climate change and renewable energy, sports, science, health, culture, among others”

6- “Our people-to-people contacts remain a strong pillar of our partnership. The Indian diaspora in Australia has increased over the past years. They are a living bridge. Even the game of cricket binds us, on and off the field”

7- PM Modi said that the advantage of India and Australia being “good friends” is that “we can discuss freely and appreciate each other’s viewpoint. Australia understands India’s position and it does not impact our bilateral relationship”

8- He said he hoped the visit would allow both countries to identify new areas of co-operation “be it new technology, clean energy, critical minerals, mining, cyber space, building resilient supply chains, movement of skilled professionals”

9- “We believe that there is great scope to work with Australia and other like-minded partners in assisting these countries in meeting the challenges they face”

10- “We remain committed, individually and collectively, to work on the challenges of maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

PM Modi on AUKUS pact

The Indian Prime Minister did not take a position on Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS pact.

He said, “This is entirely Australia’s decision. They have briefed us about their assessment and the thinking behind their decision.”

In the recent years, Australia has enhanced defence links with India, including the MALABAR joint naval exercises alongside India, the US and Japan.

PM Modi in Australia

On Tuesday (23 May, 2023) night, PM Modi, alongside Albanese, will address around 20,000 people at Sydney Olympic Park with many Indian Australians catching “Modi Express” buses from around the country to attend.

During his two-day official visit, PM Modi will also meet business leaders and members of India’s 750,000 strong diaspora.

PM Modi lasted visited Australia in 2014.

During the visit of the Australian PM to India in March, PM Modi called Albanese a “dear friend”.

