PM Modi US Visit: International Yoga Day session at UN HQ sets Guinness record for participation of most nationalities

The yoga celebrations led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

PM Modi, who is on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The event was attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

“The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities,” officials said.

At the event, the Indian Prime Minister wore a customised white yoga T-shirt and trouser. He thanked people for attending the yoga event in New York.

“I’m delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I’m told that almost every nationality is represented here today,” PM Modi told in his address.

The Prime Minister was joined by President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and New York City mayor Eric Adams.

With inputs from agencies