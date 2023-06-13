PM Modi to meet CEOs of 20 top US businesses during visit next week

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the US next week. During his visit, Modi is expected to meet CEOs of around 20 top American companies.

He is also expected to address a gathering of 1,500 Indians and business leaders at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington.

Among the top 20 businesses, Mastercard, Accenture, the Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa will meet the prime minister privately, a source told ANI.

The business advocacy group, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) headed by Dr Mukesh Aghi will facilitate the meeting with some of the important names including Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer of Adobe Systems; Julie Sweet CEO of Accenture; Ryan McInerney CEO of Visa Inc, Michael Miebach, CEO Mastercard; James Quincey, CEO Coke Cola.

“The meeting will witness eminent industry leaders from across various sectors including IT, Telecom, FMCG, logistics, and industrials,” a person familiar with the planning told ANI.

This meeting will be held after Modi’s state dinner at the White House.

“More than 1,500 invites have been sent out for the Kennedy Center event that includes some of the top CEOs and business leaders. Invites are also being sent to several officials in the Biden administration,” the source added.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, Mukesh Aghi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum said that India and the US are getting over the suspiciousness of each other. While speaking to ANI, Mukesh Aghi said that they are witnessing a much more “concrete, deeper and broader relationship” coming up between India and US.

Aghi said that India is taking an independent position at international forums. However, he noted that India also supports the US position. He also recalled PM Modi’s address to the joint session of the Congress.

In response to a question regarding the change in India-US ties over the years, he said, “Well, when Prime Minister spoke for the first time to a joint session of the Congress, he said we need to overcome the hesitation of history. And I think what we are seeing is both sides are coming, getting over the suspiciousness of each other.”

“We had in India 1998 sanctions and India couldn’t bring in a lot of those technologies. Now we’re seeing a lot of those technologies moving to India. We are seeing India stepping up in the international forum, taking an independent position, but it also supports the US position also. So, I think we are seeing a much more concrete, deeper and broader relationship coming up,” he added.

With inputs from ANI

