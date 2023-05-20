PM Modi to hold dialogue with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at G7 Summit
The Ukrainian president arrived at the G7 Summit amid heightened efforts by western nations to support Ukraine against the invasion by Russia.
G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral dialogue with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit currently underway at Hiroshima in Japan.
The Ukrainian president arrived at the G7 Summit amid heightened efforts by western nations to support Ukraine against the invasion by Russia.
The G7 member nations on Saturday reaffirmed their stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Related Articles
They also urged China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end the invasion of Ukraine.
PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a dialogue with US President Joe Biden and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the situation in Ukraine.
PM Modi is attending a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations in Hiroshima at the invitation of Japan, this year’s host of the G7, which also includes the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.
Over the years, Brazil and India have worked to develop bridges between the United States, Russia, and China. Both nations have continued to have political and economic ties with Moscow even after it invaded the Ukraine in February 2022, thwarting Western attempts to isolate Moscow.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Fighting intensifies in Kyiv: Is this the start of Ukraine's long-promised counter-offensive?
Analysts say Ukraine has stepped up its activity along the front line, seeking notably to pin Russia down and inflict maximum casualties around the flashpoint town of Bakhmut. But has the long-promised counter offensive against Moscow's invasion actually begun?
G7 Summit: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lands in Japan
The war in Ukraine is at the top of the agenda for the three-day summit, where leaders are expected to make a strong statement of unity in support of Ukraine and unveil new measures to choke off Russia’s ability to fund and supply its war
G7 aims to rein in risks from China, awaits Zelenskiy
Leaders of the world's richest democracies are looking to bridge a vast gap with emerging economies in the "Global South" by focusing on infrastructure and debt relief, officials say, part of a strategy to blunt China's influence in lower-income countries