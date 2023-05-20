PM Modi to hold dialogue with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at G7 Summit

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral dialogue with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit currently underway at Hiroshima in Japan.

The Ukrainian president arrived at the G7 Summit amid heightened efforts by western nations to support Ukraine against the invasion by Russia.

The G7 member nations on Saturday reaffirmed their stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They also urged China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end the invasion of Ukraine.

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a dialogue with US President Joe Biden and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi is attending a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations in Hiroshima at the invitation of Japan, this year’s host of the G7, which also includes the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

Over the years, Brazil and India have worked to develop bridges between the United States, Russia, and China. Both nations have continued to have political and economic ties with Moscow even after it invaded the Ukraine in February 2022, thwarting Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.