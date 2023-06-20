PM Modi thanks people for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked people from all walks of life for their excitement about his planned trip to the US, especially the members of the US Congress, and said that the diverse support underlines the depth of India-US ties.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship.”

PM Modi made his statement after receiving a warm welcome from US Congress leaders for his planned visit. In order to show their excitement for PM Modi’s impending visit, US senators have been posting videos on social media.

Lieutenant Governor of Connecticut Susan Bysiewicz said that she hopes his visit will pave the way for a stronger and closer partnership between the two nations, as well as, between India and the state of Connecticut.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India, Washington, DC posted her video and appreciated her message. In the video, Susan Bysiewicz welcomed PM Modi on behalf of the people of Connecticut on his state visit to the United States.

“The Indian diaspora has made many contributions to our state. I hope your visit is successful and I am confident that will pave the way for an even stronger and closer partnership between India and the United States and between India and the state of Connecticut,” she said in the video.

She also spoke about the Indian relationship with Connecticut and said that India-US shared values of diversity nurture the bond between the two countries

Mike Collins, a member of the House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District, also extended PM Modi a hearty welcome to the US in his short video address.

“We have a very special guest coming in to speak to both chambers on June 22 and that’s Prime Minister Modi from India,” the Congressman from Georgia said in the video message.

He also highlighted the “great relations” that India and US share not just economically but also the combined efforts the two countries are putting in to counter China, which he called a “big enemy.”

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra lauded PM Modi’s vision for India’s technological advancement on Saturday.

In a video shared by the Embassy of India in the US, the top Indian-American CEO has said that he is looking forward to the state visit of PM Modi and added that he would like to extend a warm welcome to him.”We see much promise in India as part of our global footprint. Indians have made their mark in every field, be it in the private sector, academia or government enriching the cultural fabric of countries worldwide,” he said.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US from 20 June. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on 21 June.

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on 22 June and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on 22 June.

On 23 June, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

The PM will then travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from 24-25 June.

