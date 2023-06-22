PM Modi shares memorable highlights from Yoga Day program at UN HQ in New York | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared “memorable” highlights from the 9th International Day of Yoga program at United Nations headquarters in New York City.

On Wednesday, the Yoga Day event led by PM Modi at the UN headquarters created a Guinness World Record for seeing the participation of most nationalities in a yoga session.

Breaking the earlier record of 114 nationalities set by the Indian Embassy in Qatar, the yoga session at the UN headquarters on Wednesday had 135 nationalities.

Sharing about 2-minute long video on Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Here are memorable highlights from the #YogaDay programme in New York City…”

Here are memorable highlights from the #YogaDay programme in New York City… pic.twitter.com/roNQMXfmeq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023

The video begins with people cheering 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi' as the Indian Prime Minister enters the venue of Yoga Day event sporting a custom-designed white yoga T-shirt and trousers.

He was accompanied by the UN General deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed.

It then shows PM Modi practicing yoga with other people who were present at the yoga day event at the UN headquarters.

"Yoga means unite. It is wonderful to see the entire world come together again for yoga," PM is heard saying in the video.

"Yoga is truly universal. Yoga is a way of life, a way to live in harmony with self, with others, and with danger.

The Prime Minister is on his maiden state visit to the United States. After wrapping up the yoga day event in New York, PM Modi embarked for Washington.

After reaching Washington, PM Modi met First Lady of the US, Jill Biden, and visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia.

Later in the day, the Indian Prime Minister met US President Joe Biden, who hosted a private dinner for him in Washington DC.

On Thursday, the second second leg of his maiden state visit to the US, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host him for a state dinner on Thursday.

