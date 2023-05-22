PM Modi reiterates support for capacity-building efforts in Pacific island nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme from 14 countries across the region on Monday and reiterated his support for capacity-building efforts in Pacific island nations.

Modi was here on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. He interacted with ITEC alumni on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit.

“Underlining the role of capacity building in India-PIC partnership. PM @narendramodi interacted with alumni of @ITECnetwork from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC).

“These ITEC alumni, including government officials, professionals and community leaders, are contributing to their societies using the skills gained in India. PM lauded them for keeping India in their hearts and reiterated his support for capacity-building efforts in the region.

PM Narendra Modi interacted with alumni of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC). These ITEC alumni, including government officials, professionals and community leaders, are contributing to their societies using the skills… pic.twitter.com/xtrQ7504xQ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

India’s ITEC network programme, instituted in 1964, offers thousands of fully funded scholarships in various capacity-building training to countries across the world.

#WATCH | Papua New Guinea | PM interacted with alumni of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC) earlier today. These ITEC alumni, including government officials, professionals and community leaders, are contributing to their… pic.twitter.com/RVsZ6bP4i4 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Pacific Island nations include the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

PM Modi also conveyed to the Pacific Island nations that they can see India as a reliable development partner as it respects their priorities and its approach to cooperation is based on human values.

In an address at the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, Modi also spoke about the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments and said those considered “our confidants, it was found that they did not stand by us in the time of need”.

The prime minister also underlined the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for the Pacific Island nations and said India respects the sovereignty and integrity of all countries.

The prime minister’s comments at the summit in the capital city of Papua New Guinea came amid China’s aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence in the Pacific Island nations.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.