PM Modi reaches Washington DC for second phase of US State visit

Members of the Indian diaspora participated in cultural events and performed 'garba' outside the hotel where the prime minister will lodge

FP Staff June 21, 2023 22:55:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC on Wednesday where he will be received by President Joe Biden. He will be attending a state dinner hosted by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Here, the Prime Minister will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

Members of the Indian diaspora participated in cultural events and performed ‘garba’ outside the hotel where the prime minister will lodge.

Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.

Also, yoga celebrations led by him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The event was attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

“The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities,” officials said.

At the event, the Indian Prime Minister wore a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers. He thanked people for attending the yoga event in New York.

Updated Date: June 21, 2023 22:55:33 IST

