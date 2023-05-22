PM Modi reaches Australia in last leg of 3-nation visit, to discuss bilateral ties with Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sydney, Australia today in the last leg of his three-nation visit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

PM Modi will be in Australia from May 22-24.

“I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement ahead of Modi’s visit.

He added, “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision.”

During his time in Australia, PM Modi will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, “a core part of our multicultural community”, the Australian government said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Indian leader was in Papua New Guinea where he discussed bilateral relations between the two countries with his counterpart James Marape.

Before leaving the island nation, PM Modi tweeted, “My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations.”

Incidentally, Indians are the second-largest diaspora in Australia after the British, with 673,000 Indian-born citizens living in the country of 26 million.

“The diaspora is the most important bridge in the India-Australia bilateral business relationship,” said Jodi McKay, national chair of the Australia-India Business Council.

He added that both countries hope to ink new deals to form a broader economic pact this year as their ties have expanded beyond resources to areas such as renewable energy and technology.

