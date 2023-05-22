World

PM Modi reaches Australia in last leg of 3-nation visit, to discuss bilateral ties with Albanese

During his time in Australia, PM Modi will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, 'a core part of our multicultural community', the Australian government said in a statement

FP Staff May 22, 2023 17:29:24 IST
PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Australia. Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sydney, Australia today in the last leg of his three-nation visit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

PM Modi will be in Australia from May 22-24.

“I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement ahead of Modi’s visit.

He added, “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision.”

During his time in Australia, PM Modi will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, “a core part of our multicultural community”, the Australian government said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Indian leader was in Papua New Guinea where he discussed bilateral relations between the two countries with his counterpart James Marape. a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, “a core part of our multicultural community”, the Australian government said in a statement.

Before leaving the island nation, PM Modi tweeted, “My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations.”

Incidentally, Indians are the second-largest diaspora in Australia after the British, with 673,000 Indian-born citizens living in the country of 26 million.

“The diaspora is the most important bridge in the India-Australia bilateral business relationship,” said Jodi McKay, national chair of the Australia-India Business Council.

He added that both countries hope to ink new deals to form a broader economic pact this year as their ties have expanded beyond resources to areas such as renewable energy and technology.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 22, 2023 17:52:46 IST

