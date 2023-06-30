PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine, bilateral ties over phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call on Friday where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including the Wagner Group’s recent mutiny and the Ukraine conflict.

The Kremlin said that PM Modi expressed support for Putin’s handling of the Wagner mutiny. “In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens,” it said.

The two world leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation where they emphasised the importance of consistent implementation of major projects in various fields together.

During the phone call, attention was also paid to the upcoming summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and G20, both of which are under India’s presidency this year.

PM Modi also briefed Putin about his recent visit to the US.

Both Modi and Putin also discussed the current situation of the Ukraine conflict where the latter told the former that “the President of Russia assessed the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, emphasizing Kyiv’s categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict.”

“PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy,” an official statement by the PMO said.

Describing the conversation as “informative and constructive,” the Kremlin said that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India.

