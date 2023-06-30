World

PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine, bilateral ties over phone call

During the phone call, attention was also paid to the upcoming summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and G20, both of which are under India's presidency this year

FP Staff June 30, 2023 19:52:41 IST
PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine, bilateral ties over phone call

PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call on Friday where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including the Wagner Group’s recent mutiny and the Ukraine conflict.

The Kremlin said that PM Modi expressed support for Putin’s handling of the Wagner mutiny. “In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens,” it said.

The two world leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation where they emphasised the importance of consistent implementation of major projects in various fields together.

Related Articles

Russian

Russian President Putin enjoying 'astounding' support following Wagner's mutiny

Russian

President Vladimir Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and promises to defend Russia

During the phone call, attention was also paid to the upcoming summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and G20, both of which are under India’s presidency this year.

PM Modi also briefed Putin about his recent visit to the US.

Both Modi and Putin also discussed the current situation of the Ukraine conflict where the latter told the former that “the President of Russia assessed the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, emphasizing Kyiv’s categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict.”

“PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy,” an official statement by the PMO said.

Describing the conversation as “informative and constructive,” the Kremlin said that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 30, 2023 19:52:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

Subtle shift in India's position on Ukraine: US official
World

Subtle shift in India's position on Ukraine: US official

In September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the UN that the war must be ended through diplomacy and according to the UN Charter and its founding principles

'Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants at UN': PM Modi
World

'Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants at UN': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude to UN General Assembly President and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to join the celebrations

Tricolour, US flag displayed together at Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC ahead of PM Modi's visit
World

Tricolour, US flag displayed together at Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC ahead of PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already left for Washington DC where he will attend a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden