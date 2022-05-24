PM Modi meets former Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, appreciates his contribution in strengthening India-Japan relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tokyo for Quad Summit 2022, also met former Japanese Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshiro Mori ahead of his meeting with the incumbent PM Fumio Kishida

Tokyo: Former Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo on Tuesday. Suga and PM Modi met each other hours after the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit that took place earlier in the day.

PM Modi and Suga recalled their previous interactions, including their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021.

Glad to have met former PM @sugawitter in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/9zdyWIBb8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated Suga’s contribution in deepening and strengthening India-Japan relations.

Both the leaders exchanged views on on further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invited Suga to lead a delegation of Japanese MPs to India.

Apart from Suga, PM Modi also met with two other former prime ministers of Japan - Shinzo Abe and Yoshiro Mori - on Tuesday. The meeting took place ahead of the bilateral talks between PM Modi and the current Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida.

Met former PMs @AbeShinzo and Yoshiro Mori. We had wonderful discussions on various topics. The Japan-India association is playing a commendable role in boosting ties between our nations. pic.twitter.com/sBcNTOPguP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2022

Yoshiro Mori is the current Chairperson of the Japan-India Association (JIA), while Shinzo Abe will be taking over this role shortly.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the significant contributions made by JIA under the leadership of Mori in promoting exchanges between India and Japan in political, economic and cultural fields. He also conveyed his best wishes to Abe on his new responsibilities. He said he looks forward to the JIA continuing its important role.

The JIA, established in 1903, is one of the oldest friendship associations in Japan.

The leaders, during their meetings, also discussed the broad canvas of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and the shared vision of India and Japan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They also talked about the ways to further promote cultural and people-to-people ties.

