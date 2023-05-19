PM Modi lands in Hiroshima ahead of G7 Summit in Japan

Prime Minister Modi has landed in Hiroshima ahead of the G7 Summit in Japan where he has been invited as a guest.

As part of his three-nation tour, PM Modi will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia after attending the G7 summit.

During his visit, PM Modi is likely to have a series of bilateral meetings with various world leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He will also unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. Before leaving for Japan he tweeted, “I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India – Japan Summit. My presence in this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year.”

During his trip, he will also meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is also attending the G7 meeting.

The two leaders will meet for the first time since Russia launched a war on Ukraine last year in February.

According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy will fly on a US military plane to Japan after an expected stop in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit.

The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on the current situation in Ukraine and also look at ways of furthering bilateral relations.

Zelensky will arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday.

I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit,” Modi added.

After concluding his visit to Japan, PM Modi will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

