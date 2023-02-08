PM Modi, Israeli counterpart Netanyahu discuss ways to 'strengthen cooperation in defence and security'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel friendship.

He tweeted, “Spoke with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security.”

This was the second phone call between the two leaders since Netanyahu returned to power in December last year.

Spoke with PM @netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2023



The phone call lasted for about 20 minutes and two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the close and important relations between Israel and India, a statement from the Israeli PMO said.

The two leaders expressed a mutual desire to deepen the cooperation between the countries in the fields of high-tech, economy and security, it added.

Just spoke with Indian PM @narendramodi about ways to strengthen the close relationship between #Israel & #India. Together we’ll advance security & economic relations, with a focus on high-tech. Exciting times ahead! — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 8, 2023

In his call on 11 January, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Netanyahu on being sworn in as the Prime Minister and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.

Netanyahu, 73, was sworn-in as Israel’s prime minister for a sixth time on December 29, last year, leading the Jewish state’s most right-wing government to date. He is already Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

During the previous phone call, Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at a mutually convenient date.

The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.

With inputs from PTI

