PM Modi, Israeli counterpart Netanyahu discuss ways to 'strengthen cooperation in defence and security'

FP Staff February 08, 2023 23:01:13 IST
File image of PM Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel friendship.

He tweeted, “Spoke with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security.”

This was the second phone call between the two leaders since Netanyahu returned to power in December last year.


The phone call lasted for about 20 minutes and two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the close and important relations between Israel and India, a statement from the Israeli PMO said.

The two leaders expressed a mutual desire to deepen the cooperation between the countries in the fields of high-tech, economy and security, it added.

In his call on 11 January, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Netanyahu on being sworn in as the Prime Minister and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.

Netanyahu, 73, was sworn-in as Israel’s prime minister for a sixth time on December 29, last year, leading the Jewish state’s most right-wing government to date. He is already Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

During the previous phone call, Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at a mutually convenient date.

The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: February 08, 2023 23:46:08 IST

