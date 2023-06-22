Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented special gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as the Bidens hosted him for a private dinner at the White House on Tuesday.

PM Modi presented a special sandalwood box with ‘Das Danam’ to President Biden that has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The sandalwood sourced from Karnataka’s Mysore has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

The box contains ten donations – a delicately handcrafted silver coconut by the skilled artisans of West Bengal is offered in place of a Cow for Gaudaan (donation of cow).

A fragrant piece of sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka is offered in place of land for Bhudaan (donation of land)

Til or white sesame seeds sourced from Tamil Nadu, offered for Tildaan (donation of sesame seeds).

Handcrafted in Rajasthan, the 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin is offered as Hiranyadaan (donation of gold).

The box also contains 99.5% pure and hallmarked silver coin that has been aesthetically crafted by Rajasthan artisans and is offered as Raupyadaan(donation of silver); Lavan or salt from Gujarat is offered for Lavandaan (donation of salt).

The box contains the idol of Ganesha, a Hindu deity considered as the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods. The idol has been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

The box also contains a diya (oil lamp) that occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household. This silver diya has also been handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkata.

PM Modi also gifted President Biden a copy of the first edition print of the book The Ten Principal Upanishads published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow.

In 1937, WB Yeats published an English translation of the Indian Upanishads, co-authored with Shri Purohit Swami. The translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout 1930s and it was one of the final works of Yeats.

He also gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden. The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used to make it.

The green diamond is placed in the box called Papier mâché. Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché involves sakthsazior meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.

Green diamond is a beacon of responsible luxury that symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable International relations.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House on Wednesday.

PM Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting.

“When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden and family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

The dinner featured the president’s favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream, it said.

They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, the White House said.

After the dinner, PM Modi thanked the Bidens for hosting him at the White House.

“I thank the President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects,” tweeted PM Modi.

Earlier, the White House had said in a statement that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will present PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

The president will also gift PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography.

Jill Biden will gift PM Modi a signed, first edition copy of ‘Collected Poems of Robert Frost’, added the statement.

With inputs from agencies

