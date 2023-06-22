PM Modi gifts 7.5 Carat green diamond to Jill Biden: All you need to know about the Made in India lab-grown gem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Made in India lab-grown 7.5 Carat green diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden as the Bidens hosted him for a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday.

The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used to make it.

The green diamond is sculpted with precision and care using cutting-edge technology. It emits only 0.028 grams of Carbon per Carat and is certified by the Gemological lab, IGI.

The gem bears the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C’s: Cut, Colour, Carat and Clarity.

It is a beacon of responsible luxury that symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable international relations.

The green diamond is placed in the box called Papier mâché.

Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché involves sakthsazi or meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.

A confluence of timeless tradition and craftsmanship, it excludes opulence and intricate motifs and graceful simplicity, which makes every piece of this timeless craft, a masterpiece.

It is indeed, an embodiment of India’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

