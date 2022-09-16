World

PM Modi discusses Ukraine, Afghanistan as he holds talks with Putin, Erdogan & Raisi on the sidelines of SCO meet

PM Modi held bilateral talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the summit

September 16, 2022
PM Narendra Modi departs for India after attending the SCO meet in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on 16 September 2022. ANI

New Delhi: “PM Narendra Modi shared India’s perspective on the regional and international situation and the issues of regional peace and security including in Afghanistan at the SCO meet,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

Here’s what happened in the bilateral meetings-

Vladimir Putin

Prime minister Narendra Modi told Russian president Vladimir Putin that “today is not an era of war” during bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

“Today’s era isn’t of war & I’ve spoken to you about it on the call. Today we’ll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades,” PM Modi told Putin.

During the talks, Russian president Vladimir Putin told Modi that he is aware of India’s position as well as concerns about the Ukraine conflict.

Ebrahim Raisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi for the first time in-person on the sidelines of the SCO summit here and the two leaders discussed wide-ranging bilateral ties, reviewed the progress in the development of Chabahar Port and regional developments including Afghanistan.

Tayyip Erdogan

“Met President Erdogan and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people,” PM Modi tweeted.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

“Had a great meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Thanked him for hosting the SCO Summit. Discussed ways to deepen connectivity, trade and cultural cooperation between India and Uzbekistan,” PM Modi tweeted.

This is a special year for the two countries as it marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that their discussions focused on economic cooperation and connectivity between the two countries. PM Modi was in Samarkand from 15-16 September.

No decision yet: Pak on participation in next SCO meet in India

Meanwhile, Pakistan which is also a part of the Shanghai Corporation Organization said that it has not made a decision on participation in next year’s SCO meet which will be held in India.

“There is no decision yet on Pakistan’s participation in the next SCO summit,” Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto told ANI.

Other leaders who attended the summit included Chinese president Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Notably, this was the first in-person SCO Summit after the COVID pandemic hit the world. The last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019.

The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 16, 2022

