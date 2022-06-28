PM Modi departs for New Delhi after a special visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE president sees him off at the airport
PM Modi conveyed his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on 13 May at the age of 73 after a long illness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for New Delhi from Abu Dhabi after a brief visit to the UAE where he met the president of the gulf nation Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PM Modi also conveyed his personal condolences on the demise of the former president of the Gulf nation Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a special gesture, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan saw him off at the airport.
For stronger partnerships.
For closer friendships.
PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Germany and UAE. pic.twitter.com/9R66yHXQXm
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2022
The UAE President had also received PM Modi on his arrival at the airport in Abu Dhabi.
I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/8hdHHGiR0z
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022
The Prime Minister arrived in Abu Dhabi after attending a productive G7 Summit in Germany where he interacted with several world leaders on the margins of the summit and discussed issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity.
PM @narendramodi arrives in Abu Dhabi. In a special gesture, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by senior members of the Royal Family, was at Abu Dhabi airport for the interaction with PM. pic.twitter.com/hVBY31TjIy — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2022
In the UAE, PM Modi conveyed his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness.
PM Modi had expressed grief over his death, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.
India had announced one day of State mourning following the demise of Sheikh Khalifa.
Sheikh Khalifa was the eldest son of UAE’s founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004 till his death.
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu last month visited the UAE and offered condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa.
The last visit by PM Modi to the UAE was in August 2019 during which he received the UAE’s highest award, 'Order of Zayed’ conferred upon him by the UAE President.
During a special briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit on June 24, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and it will be their first interaction after the UAE leader's election as the new President of the Gulf nation.
The UAE was India's third-largest trading partner for the year 2019-20 after China and United States, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The UAE is the third-largest export destination of India (after the U.S. and China) with an amount of nearly $16 billion for the year 2020-21.
For the UAE, India is the third-largest trading partner for the year 2020 with an amount of around $27.93 billion (non-oil trade).
Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.4 million is the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly about 35% of the country's population.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Abbas, mentioned in PM Modi's blog, now settled in Australia, says Prahlad Modi
Abbas Ramsada, who found a mention in the blog written by the prime minister on the occasion of his mother Hiraben’s birthday, was a classmate and friend of Pankaj Modi, the youngest of the Modi siblings. He lived with the Modi family for almost four years in the early 70s
Bengaluru reflects the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', says PM Modi
The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure, and educational and research projects in the city on Monday
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debate, open discussions that have been India's hallmark: PM Modi
Over the last thousands of years, Indians have spoken openly about the most difficult of the topics and made correct logic an integral part of the society, PM Modi said