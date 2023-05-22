PM Modi conferred with Papua New Guinea's highest civilian award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of Papua New Guinea during his visit to the island nation to attend the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

PM Modi was honoured with Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL) by Governor General of Papua New Guinea Sir Bob Dadae for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South.

Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this honour.

Order of Logohu

The Order of Logohu was instituted on the 30th Anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s independence on 23 August, 2005, by Queen Elizabeth II and the then Governor-General of Papua New Guinea by the National Honours System.

According to Medal Book, the Grand Companion is the First Class award of the Order of Logohu. The Governor-General is the principle Grand Companion. It has also been awarded to 3 members of the royal family: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg, Prince Charles of Wales, and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

Recipients are entitled to the post-nominal letters GCL and to the title “Chief”.

PM Modi was also conferred Companion of the Order of Fiji (CF), the highest honour by the country.

The Indian PM was honoured with the CF by his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka on behalf of President Wiliame Katonivere.

Not just honourary awards, PM Modi was also presented with an Ebakl by the President of Palau, Surangel Whipps, Jr.

The Ebakl is considered to be one of the most important tools for the people of Palau. It has a strong link with the local culture and it symbolises leadership and wisdom.

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Papua New Guinea. His visit is significant as it comes at a time when China is making efforts to enhance its military and diplomatic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

With inputs from agencies

